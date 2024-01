Château les Crostes, the French vineyard managed by Prince Felix and Princess Claire of Luxembourg, posted a sweet family photo of the royal couple with their daughter Princess Amalia and son Prince Liam.

In a message addressed to “wine lovers,” Felix and Claire said (translated to English): “During this Christmas period we are all in a situation which favors solidarity and sharing, even though many of us cannot find our relatives and friends. In Europe, we have lived through many crises, in particular the two world wars. As a result, we had the opportunity to live in peace for 75 years which makes us understand how important our freedom is. Solidarity will always take precedence over individualism and now is the time to take it into account again.”

“Let us take this opportunity to realize how privileged we have been during all these years and thank Europe and their initiators such as Schuman for the implementation of resources with a view to a better world. This is what we need to do for our children, give them a vision full of possibilities. So, let’s take precedence over supporting the most insecure by focusing on the person,” the Prince and Princess continued. “We wish you all a Merry Christmas and we hope for a happy new year 2021. Stay healthy.”