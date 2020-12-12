Kate Middleton and Prince William’s down-to-earth 2020 Christmas card revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton selected an adorable and down-to-earth family photo for one of their 2020 Christmas cards. The gorgeous new portrait is fall-themed, capturing the Cambridges sitting on a hay bail outside. Firewood is stacked up in the background behind the five-some, which includes Will, Kate and their delightful children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The whole setup is so gloriously relatable that if you didn’t know they were royals, you’d simply think it was any other family’s sweet shot.

The entire clan looks warm and cozy, complementing each other in autumn sweaters. We’ve got to give two-year-old Louis a shout-out for his unabashed giddiness in the photo as he sits between his siblings. It appears as though someone is making him laugh off-camera.

William and Kate, both 38, sent the holiday card to hard-working medical professionals on their side of the pond. It was addressed “To all the amazing NHS staff.” The greeting reads: “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

A handwritten note from the family can be found inside the card as well. “We can never thank you again for all the dedication and sacrifice you have had to make this year,” it says. “We will be forever grateful.” The card is signed by William and Catherine. It’s unsure if this is their official Christmas card across the board, or a custom one for NHS works, either way - we love it!