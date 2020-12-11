Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children have made their red carpet debut! Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, walked their very first red carpet﻿ on Friday, Dec. 11, alongside their mom and dad. The royal family of five attended a special pantomime performance of The National Lottery’s Pantoland at The Palladium. The show was held to thank key workers and their families for their phenomenal efforts this year.

Scroll to see every adorable photo from the Cambridge kids’ big outing!