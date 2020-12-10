Queen Elizabeth’s official Twitter account accidentally sends out tweet: See the message

Oops! Queen Elizabeth’s official Twitter account accidentally sent out a tweet on Thursday. It’s safe to assume the message was unintentional since it was taken down within minutes of being posted. The since-deleted tweet simply read: “Thanks.” While the tweet was only up for six minutes, it garnered 1,260 likes and 591 retweets, according to royal blogger Gert’s Royals, who took a screenshot of the post.

An accidental tweet from @RoyalFamily was up for 6 mins, during which it received 1,260 Likes & 591 retweets. pic.twitter.com/AOtyPoBaUn — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) December 10, 2020

During the brief time that the tweet was up, it received some funny replies from fellow Twitter users. “You’re most welcome!” one responded (via Express), while another wrote: “Don’t mention it!”

Launched in 2009, the Royal Family Twitter profile boasts over four million followers. The account shares updates, pictures and videos from Buckingham Palace about the work and activities of Queen Elizabeth and other royal family members.

The 94-year-old monarch sent her first tweet from the account back in 2014 while opening the Information Age exhibit at London’s Science Museum. During the engagement, Her Majesty personally tweeted: “It is a pleasure to open the Information Age exhibition today at the @ScienceMuseum and I hope people will enjoy visiting. Elizabeth R.” The tweet was followed up with another post verifying that the Queen had indeed been the author. The Royal Family account, whose Twitter handle was originally @BritishMonarchy before changing in 2016, wrote, “The last tweet was sent personally by The Queen from her official Twitter account @BritishMonarchy #TheQueenTweets.”

