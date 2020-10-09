Queen Elizabeth’s family member forced to self-isolate

Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is self-isolating after coming in contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement released on Friday, Buckingham Palace said, “Earlier this week The Countess of Wessex came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

©Getty Images



According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Sophie, 55, will be isolating at her home, Bagshot Park, where she lives with her husband Prince Edward and their two children—Lady Louise, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12.

It’s unclear where Prince Charles’ sister-in-law was exposed. The Countess has had a busy week. On Sunday, the mom of two ran alongside Tomas Cardillo-Zallo in the first part of London Marathon 2020 route in support of Mencap, which she is patron of. Days later on Wednesday, the Countess visited the National Space Centre to mark World Space Week. The royal was joined by astronaut Helen Sharman at the center, where she met a small number of students, who are participating in the National Space Academy’s Space Engineering Course.

Sophie isn’t the first member of the Queen’s family who has had to self-isolate during the pandemic. Earlier this year, Prince Charles was forced to self-isolate after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The Prince of Wales’ wife Camilla, who tested negative, also self-isolated at their Birkhall home. At the time, Clarence House said in a statement, “In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

After recovering from COVID-19, Prince William’s father told Sky News, “I was lucky in my case and got away with it quite lightly,” adding, “But I’ve had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through. And I feel particularly for those for instance, who have lost their loved ones and have been unable to be with them at the time. That to me is the most ghastly thing.﻿“