Why this royal ex is still living on her former mother-in-law’s property

Peter Phillips' ex-wife Autumn Phillips is still living on his mother Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire. Reports indicate that the royal exes have been staying on the grounds ever since they publicly announced their split in February and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future "in the interests of their two daughters," Savannah, nine, and Isla, eight. It is believed that the former couple now resides in separate buildings on the estate.

Queen Elizabeth purchased Gatcombe Park for her daughter Princess Anne in 1976. Peter’s sister Zara Tindall and her family—husband Mike Tindall and daughters Mia and Lena—also live on the estate.

While confirming their split earlier this year, Canadian-born Autumn and Peter revealed that they planned on staying in Gloucestershire with their daughters. A statement from the pair read: “After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate. They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one.”

Autumn and Peter stressed that the “well being and upbringing” of their daughters remained their “first priority.” “Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co parent their children,” the statement continued. “Both Peter and Autumn will remain in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years. Peter & Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes.”