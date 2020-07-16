Prince Albert of Monaco’s daughter tests positive for COVID-19

Prince Albert of Monaco’s daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has tested positive for COVID-19. The 28-year-old singer, who resides in the states, shared her diagnosis in an emotional video on Tuesday. “I have come to terms with some news today that I was called this morning by the hospital that I got tested at for COVID-19 and I did test positive,” Jazmin revealed. “Now this wasn’t a shock to me per se, because for over this past week I have had COVID-19 symptoms.”

Grace Kelly’s granddaughter stressed that she’s been “really cautious” and has been practicing “social distancing.” She said, “I really only go out to go get the groceries or things of that nature and I always wear a mask and I always sanitize.” However, Jazmin noted that a lot of people around her have not been abiding by the rules. The royal’s daughter hopes that she will be able to help others with her “personal testament.” “Over this past week I have fallen really ill,” Jazmin confessed. Princess Charlene’s stepdaughter has been experiencing “a lot of flu-like symptoms,” initially starting with “a scratchy throat and not [feeling] 100 percent” herself. Jazmin, who has struggled with asthma her whole life, has also experienced fevers, chills, body aches and migraines. Thankfully, she believes she is on the “up and up” and “the worst” might be behind her.

“You don’t think it’s really ever going to happen to you and I thought I was being very, very being cautious. But that just goes to show you that we don’t know. We don’t know enough and even if we are young and resilient enough to fight it off, I don’t wish it on anyone,” Jazmin said. “And we don’t know how each of our bodies is going to handle it, so I am a survivor and I’m getting through this and I’m so thankful for that. But I just wanted to share this with you to give you a little bit of a warning or peace of mind and I am here if anyone has any questions.”

“This virus does not discriminate,” she continued, before breaking down in tears. “I have lost friends to this virus. There has been a lot of loss this last year and it’s been really hard. We’re all human beings. I know a lot of us will get it. Might have symptoms, might not. It’s scary and I just want everyone, especially in the United States right now to really take it seriously.” Jazmin noted the pandemic will “continue to persist if we don’t take proper action now.” She added, “It’s not political, it’s about our health and without our health we are nothing.”

News of Jazmin’s diagnosis comes four months after her father Prince Albert tested positive for the novel coronavirus. At the time, the 62-year-old royal’s oldest daughter implored her followers to take the pandemic seriously. Sharing a photo of herself with her dad, Jazmin wrote: “❤️🙏🏻💪🏼 #stayathome #socialdistancing #washyourhands #thisisnotajoke #coronavirusdoesnotdiscriminate #wewillgetthroughthis #tbt.” After Albert was “declared cured” of the virus, Jazmin penned that her “prayers have been answered.”