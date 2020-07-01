Meghan Markle speaks Spanish ‘perfectly’ in Los Angeles

Multilingual Meghan Markle showed off her foreign language skills during a recent secret engagement. Last week, while volunteering at Homeboy Industries—a gang intervention, rehab and re-entry program located in downtown Los Angeles—the Duchess of Sussex practiced her Spanish. Father Greg Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries, revealed to People magazine, “She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman,” adding, “She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation — and it was very good.”

The Duchess of Sussex learned Spanish as an intern in Argentina

Meghan, who double majored in theatre and international relations at Northwestern University, learned to speak Spanish while interning at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina during her time in college. Archie Harrison’s mother also studied French for six years. Back in January, Meghan got shy about speaking French, one of Canada’s two official languages, after Prince Harry told staff at London’s Canada House, “My wife will now thank you in French,” to which Meghan laughed, “No!” Although she was timid in January, the Suits alum impressively spoke the language last year while on her and the Duke’s royal tour of Morocco.

During the royal couple’s visit to Homeboy Industries on June 23, Meghan and Harry helped prepare croissants and other baked goods, while learning about the organization’s newly launched Feed Hope program, which provides meals to the food insecure. “Meghan is quite good at it — and Harry probably less so,” Father Greg shared. Long before joining the royal family, the Duchess and her mother Doria Ragland joined Father Greg for a cooking workshop, where she learned a tamale recipe that she reportedly still remembers today. Father Greg revealed, “We were joking about that and she said, ‘I don’t even think Harry even had a tamale before!’ So maybe she will make it for him.”

Meghan and Harry, who officially stepped away from royal duties in March, relocated to the Duchess’ native Los Angeles earlier this year. With their new revised roles, the Duke and Duchess have permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests. Last week, HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! confirmed that the pair has signed with the Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements, following in the footsteps of the Obamas, Alex Rodriguez, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more stars who are represented by the New York-based agency. Per the Los Angeles Times, Meghan and Harry will be “engaging in moderated discussions and keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums.”