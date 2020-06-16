Royal couple dresses up at home for one of Queen Elizabeth’s favorite events

Zara and Mike Tindall did not attend the Royal Ascot’s opening day, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t get into the spirit. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter and grandson-in-law celebrated day one of the annual racing event on Tuesday, June 16, at home. “When it’s day 1 of Royal Ascot and you have nothing else on!!! @itvracing #wishiwasthere,” Mike captioned a photo of him and Zara dressed up in their Royal Ascot finest. Mia and Lena Tindall’s parents made a sharp pair coordinating in blue.

©Mike Tindall



Zara and Mike Tindall got dressed up for the Royal Ascot at home

Zara’s stylist Annie Miall shared the royal equestrian’s fashion details writing, “Day 1 of Royal Ascot and Zara and Mike Tindall are all dressed up ready for their ‘at home’ interview with @itvracing discussing all things @ascotracecourse. Zara looking so stunning in a bespoke @juliettemillinery hat paired with a beautiful @beulahlondon dress and @emmylondonofficial shoes.” The Royal Ascot’s dress code calls for formal daywear and hats for ladies, while men are required to wear black, grey or navy morning dress that includes a waistcoat, tie, top hat and black shoes with socks.

Like Zara and Mike, Queen Elizabeth is also missing the annual racing event, a favorite of hers, due to the novel coronavirus. Since Her Majesty will not be in attendance—the first time in her 68-year reign—she penned a message for the Royal Ascot’s racecard. “I send my best wishes to the thousands of racing professionals and enthusiasts who will join me in celebrating this year’s Royal Ascot,” the 94-year-old monarch wrote. “In these challenging times, we are once again delighted to welcome the best horses and jockeys from across the world and pay tribute to those who have helped make this race meeting possible.”

©Getty Images



Queen Elizabeth is missing the annual racing event for the first time in her 68-year reign

“This year Ascot will feel different for many, as it is so often a chance for friends, families and colleagues to gather together and enjoy a shared passion. I am sure however, that with the valiant efforts of the organisers, owners, trainers and stable staff, it will remain one of Britain’s finest sporting occasions and a highlight of the racing calendar,” the Queen continued. “To everyone attending Royal Ascot, in person or virtually, I hope you have a most enjoyable and unique week of racing.”