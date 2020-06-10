How Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, their kids and the rest of the British royals are celebrating Prince Philip’s milestone birthday

Prince Philip is feeling the love on his birthday. The Duke of Edinburgh turned 99 on Wednesday, June 10. While Queen Elizabeth’s husband will be spending his big day with the monarch at Windsor Castle, where they have been quarantining since March, he is receiving plenty of birthday wishes from his family around the world. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their 13-month-old son Archie Harrison will be calling Philip from their home in Los Angeles to wish the Duke a happy birthday, a source close to the Sussexes told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly plan on calling Prince Philip for his birthday

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have been self-isolating at their country home Anmer Hall with their three children, marked the Duke’s milestone birthday with a tribute on social media. Alongside photos of Prince Philip with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in addition to the official birthday portrait Buckingham Palace shared of Philip and the Queen, Kensington Palace wrote: “Wishing a very happy 99th Birthday to The Duke of Edinburgh!”

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also celebrated Prince Philip’s birthday from their Scottish residence, Birkhall. Clarence House shared photos of the Duke and his firstborn writing, “Wishing The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 99th birthday! 🎊.” Prince Charles recently told Sky News “it’s terribly sad” being away from loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Well I haven‘t seen my father for a long time,” the future King shared. “He’s going to be 99 next week, and so yes, or my grandchildren or anything. I’ve been doing the FaceTime, it’s all very well but…”

“Well, it’s terribly sad, let alone one’s friends,’’ Charles continued. “But I mean fortunately, at least you can speak to them on telephones and occasionally do this sort of thing. But it isn’t the same is it? You really want to give people a hug.”

Princess Eugenie took to her Instagram to wish her grandfather a special day while also acknowledging other grandparents who are spending their birthday away from family. “A very Happy 99th Birthday to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh,” she wrote. “Grandpa, we wish you a special day.. and may all grandparents celebrating birthdays in lockdown have a wonderful time. #happybirthday”

Back in April, Prince William revealed that his family has been staying in touch online while self-isolating away from each other. “It’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other. As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech-savy. But only just,” William said. “I think we’re getting there now, the family are getting a little bit more used to being able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through.” Kate added, “I think your father [Charles] and my parents and our families and things like that have really loved keeping in touch with the children, because they know it’s really hard.”