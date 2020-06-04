The Dragon Prince’s photos with his baby brother will melt your heart

It seems Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck is embracing his big brother role! The four-year-old Dragon Prince looked smitten with his baby brother in photos released to mark their mother Queen Jetsun Pema’s birthday. Bhutan’s newborn royal baby, whose name has not yet been revealed, made his public debut starring in photos with his older brother, mom and dad King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The images were taken last month on the grounds of Lingkana Palace. Jigme was pictured doting on his younger sibling in one picture and proudly smiling beside his father and brother in another.

©Queen Jetsun Pema



The royal couple’s oldest son was photographed doting on his baby brother

“To commemorate the 30th Birth Anniversary of Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen on the 4th of June, it is our privilege to share a wonderful collection of photographs of the Royal Family,” the caption read. “With deepest gratitude and love on this special occasion, we offer our prayers for the lasting happiness and health of our Beloved Queen, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen.” The post also revealed that the royal baby’s name will be “announced in the coming days.”

The Royal Court celebrated Her Majesty’s birthday on Thursday by sharing an additional picture of the mom of two. The Queen posed solo for the stunning portrait, which was captioned: “On the 30th Birth Anniversary of Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, we join the people of Bhutan in offering our heartfelt gratitude and wishes to our beloved Queen. With profound wisdom and compassion, Her Majesty strengthens and empowers our collective efforts as we move forward into a new era and strive to fulfil our aspirations, under the benevolent leadership and guidance of His Majesty The King. Her Majesty’s untiring service to the nation is an inspiration to all Bhutanese.”

The message continued, “On this most auspicious of days, we take this special opportunity to offer tribute to Her Majesty. May the combined strength of the love, admiration, good wishes and prayers of an entire country, ensure for all time to come, Her Majesty’s wellbeing and happiness. May the fortunate people of Bhutan remain blessed eternally by Her Majesty’s compassionate guidance.”

©Queen Jetsun Pema



The Queen of Bhutan celebrated her 30th birthday on June 4

The Bhutanese King and Queen, who are known as the “William and Kate of the Himalayas,” welcomed their second child in March. At the time, the Royal Court revealed that Prince Jigme was “delighted to meet his younger brother.” While the baby’s arrival was a happy occasion for the royals, they reminded the people of Bhutan “to be mindful, responsible and supportive to each other in the wake of the COVID-19 virus.”