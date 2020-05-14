Meghan Markle made baby Archie’s incredible birthday cake

More details have emerged of Archie Harrison’s first birthday celebrations – and they sound adorable! Although it wouldn’t have been the big family and friends’ celebration that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would have initially planned, the young couple managed to make their young son’s birthday a very special one indeed. The Duchess of Sussex is a famous foodie and made an amazing smash cake for her little boy.

©savethechildren



The royal couple released a video of Meghan reading to Archie in aid of @SaveWithStories

While dad Harry took charge of the decor and blowing up balloons, Meghan whipped up a delicious-sounding strawberries and cream cake, a source told People magazine. The intimate party also included video chats: “They Zoomed with godparents, friends and family and had a really simple but incredibly joyous day,” revealed the source.

Although they will have been missing the physical presence of close family and friends, Archie’s two best buddies were in attendance: the family’s two dogs – Guy, who’s a beagle and a black labrador the couple adopted in 2018. Archie “is best friends with his dogs,” says the source. “They make him laugh and are gentle with him.” The couple shared the sweetest video via the Save the Children social media account to celebrate Archie’s birthday, while raising funds for @SaveWithStories campaign in the US and @SaveChildrenUK in the UK – which helps kids who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.