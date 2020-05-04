Prince Harry and Meghan Markle biography ‘Finding Freedom’ will give ‘unique access’ inside their relationship

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship began in the summer of 2016, the world has paid close attention to their every move. Now, a new biography called Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family is hitting shelves from HarperCollins on August 11 that will give readers the most intimate look at their lives with “unique access and participation of those closest to the couple.” Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have both been privy to covering the British royal family and their engagements over the years. Omid was even on hand for the Duchess of Sussex’s farewell at Buckingham Palace before she and Harry said goodbye to their life as senior royals.

©Finding Freedom



The Meghan and Harry biography will hit shelves this summer

After a stint in Canada, the couple with their son Archie are laying down roots in Los Angeles, Meghan’s hometown. The book will cover everything from the start of their courtship to their current life away from London. “For the very first time, FINDING FREEDOM goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” the press release announcing the book says.

In the 368 pages, “the aim is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed,” Omid and Carolyn note. “Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated.”

While it has not been revealed if the couple gave interviews, this is not the first biography to be about the British royal family. In 1992, Andrew Morton published a tell-all about Harry and Prince William’s mother Princess Diana and her divorce from Prince Charles. The book titled Diana: Her True Story had cooperation from the late royal.