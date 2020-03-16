Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s son Louis reveals he hid a big secret from his now-wife Marie

The beginning of Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier’s royal love story sounds a lot like the plot of a romantic movie. Speaking to La Gazette de Monaco, Princess Stephanie’s 27-year-old son revealed that he kept his family’s identity a secret from his wife when they first met at school because he did not want his royal status “to influence” their relationship. “I didn't want that aspect to influence her. It was a while before I finally explained everything to her,” Louis explained (via HOLA!). “And that hasn't changed her way of looking at me. Proof of the sincerity of our feelings.”

Louis and Marie announced their engagement in February of 2018. Prince Albert’s nephew popped the question on a beach during a trip to Vietnam. Over a year later, the couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony at the Prince’s Palace and a religious ceremony at the Monaco Cathedral (also known as the Saint Nicholas Cathedral), which is where Louis’ grandparents, Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III exchanged vows in 1956.

“Growing up in the princely family binds you very strongly to this country,” Louis told Point de Vue magazine in 2018. “For me it was therefore obvious to get married at the cathedral, so we will be near my grandfather, Prince Rainier III, – this will be our way of associating him with our happiness. My grandfather was a man I admired. I was very close to him.”

Marie has proven to be one of Louis’ biggest supporters. The proud husband told La Gazette de Monaco, "Marie, whom I have known for eight years, proves to be a precious help in all my projects. I have always been fortunate to be well surrounded, whether by my family, my friends and today by a woman who never stops supporting me.” Princess Grace’s grandson described his wife as a “hard-working, responsible, tenacious woman who always gives me support, advice, serenity, inexhaustible calm.” Louis added, “With her, everything seems obvious.”