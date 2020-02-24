Gorgeous new photos of Sweden’s Princess Estelle released for her birthday

Princess Estelle celebrated her eighth birthday on Sunday! To mark the future Queen of Sweden’s special day, the Swedish Royal Court released two new photos of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s daughter. The pictures were taken earlier this month at the home of the Crown Princess family, Haga Castle. Estelle was joined by her younger brother Prince Oscar in one snapshot. The adorable brother-sister duo flashed bright smiles for the camera as they sat on the floor. The birthday girl also posed for a solo close-up portrait looking like the spitting image of her mother, Victoria.

©Linda Brostrom/The Royal Court of Sweden



Princess Estelle turned eight on February 23

The young Princess, who is second in the line of succession to the Swedish throne, wore a long-sleeve floral print dress by Bonpoint and tights for the photo session. The sweet design featured a raised collar and ruffles. Estelle completed her look by styling her long golden locks into a sleek braid. Meanwhile, Oscar coordinated with his big sister wearing earth tones. The three-year-old Prince looked sharp in a button-down shirt, khaki trousers and Bonpoint V-neck knit sweater.

Prior to her birthday, Estelle kicked off the month of February with big news—the launch of the Prinsessan Estelles Kulturstiftelse (translated to Princess Estelle's Cultural Foundation). According to the Swedish Royal Court, the purpose of the future Queen’s foundation is to promote cultural activities in Sweden.

©Linda Brostrom/The Royal Court of Sweden



The Princess posed for a photo with her brother Prince Oscar

“In Sweden there is a tradition to name Royal Foundations after a member of the Royal Family – in this case Princess Estelle. The fact that TRH The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel chose to name it Prince Estelle’s Foundation indicates the long-term ambitions of the Foundation,” the Swedish Royal Court previously told HOLA! USA. “Until Princess Estelle is 25 years of age her parents will appoint the Foundation’s board members. It is thereafter up to Princess Estelle to decide in what way she wishes to be involved in the Foundation that bears her name.”

The initial focus of the foundation will be to continue the sculpture exhibition at Kungliga Djurgården this summer. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel want to emphasize the importance of art and culture with the foundation, which aims to make contemporary art available. Per the royal court, all of the foundation’s activities will be financed through private donations.