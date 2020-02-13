Queen Letizia’s daughters Princesses Leonor and Sofia’s personalities revealed

Queen Letizia, King Felipe and their daughters Princesses Leonor and Sofia shine in their new official portrait pictures taken by Estela de Castro, a photographer with more than 25 years of experience. The beautiful images, released this week, show the Queen and the King in both gala attire and more casual civil dress and include the first official picture of their daughters together. Estela was completely taken aback by the ease of the Spanish royals and their staff during the photoshoot and shared some details of her encounter with the family with HOLA! USA’s sister publication ¡HOLA! Spain.

©Casa de S.M. el Rey



Spanish Princesses Sofia and Leonor look stunning in their new official portraits

“They are wonderful, charming, very warm,” the photographer during her chat with the Spanish magazine, “they make it easy, it is really, really easy to work with them.” 14-year old Leonor and 12-year-old Sofia look surprisingly calm and collected in the pictures, something that Estela explained with a smile on her face: “They are super professionals, they knew exactly what the pictures were for: their official portraits, and they behaved very well,” the 42-year-old said, “they are so nice, and beautiful! And really, it was so easy, I really think they are the family who have made it the easiest for me.”

Princess Leonor made her “official” debut in 2017 when her picture was taken in the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, and this time, is Sofia who, for the first time, poses with her sister in a beautiful black-and-white picture. Estela de Castro also took two beautiful individual photos of the Spanish Princesses, both wearing their golden locks loose and with lovely smiles. The future Queen of Spain wore a pale pink outfit for the occasion whereas her sister Sofia chose a cute tweed blue dress. And they could not look more adorable!