The Spanish royal family have released stunning new official portrait pictures taken by photographer Estela de Castro at the Palacio de la Zarzuela and Palacio Real. The images show Queen Letizia and King Felipe in gala attire and also portray the whole family in more casual civil dress. Princess Leonor and sister Princess Sofia steal the show in the new photos with their serene beauty and pose together in a particularly stunning black and white image. Queen Letizia chose different outfits by Venezuelan fashion icon Carolina Herrera, one of her favorite designers and looks absolutely beautiful. Keep scrolling for a look at the gorgeous pictures.
