Princess Diana’s unseen message about ‘stability’ for Harry and William revealed

In light of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepping back from the royal family, an unseen, handwritten letter from Princess Diana has been shared. The late Princess of Wales’ personal note about her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, was posted online by her former butler, Paul Burrell. The note, which was written one year before her 1997 death, read: “I love my boys to death and hope that the seeds I’ve planted will grow and bring the strength, knowledge and stability that is needed.”

Along with a photo of the Princess’ message, Paul wrote: “As Harry, Meghan and Archie embark on a new life, I am reminded of some poignant words which Princess Diana wrote to me many years ago. They are a mother’s words of unconditional love which are as appropriate today as they were when she wrote them over 24 years ago.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plan to step back as senior members of the royal family earlier this month. Following a summit with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and William, it was agreed that Harry and Meghan will no longer be “working members” of the royal family. Under the terms of their agreement with the Queen, Archie Harrison’s parents will also stop using their “HRH” style, no longer receive public funds for royal duties, nor formally represent the Queen. The Duke also has to step back from his official military appointments. In a statement, Her Majesty said, “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

©Getty Images



Prince Harry left the UK to reunite with Meghan Markle and their son Archie

Meghan and Harry are currently in Canada with their son Archie. After discussions with the Queen, a statement confirmed that it’s been “agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.” Before departing the UK to reunite with his son and wife across the pond, Harry spoke at a charity dinner for Sentebale. "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change," he said. "I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life."

The Duke continued, "I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith - thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."