Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s oldest daughter Princess Leonor is turning 14. While her parents have cleared their busy schedules for their firstborn’s special day on October 31, we’ve rounded up some of the best photos of the future Queen of Spain with her mom, dad and younger sister Infanta Sofía throughout the years: from her birth in 2005 to royal engagements with her tight-knit family and sweet (and stylish) sibling moments with Sofía.

In 2018, Felipe reminded his heir of her support group. During a ceremony in which he presented Leonor with Spain’s highest honor, the Order of the Golden Fleece, the King told his eldest daughter, “Your family will always be at your side, especially your mother and Sofia, who will be with you, supporting you, as will your grandparents and of course, myself.”

Scroll through to see pictures of the birthday Princess and her family…