Princess Martha Louise's boyfriend Shaman Durek faces criticism with new book

Princess Märtha Louise’s “gifted healer” boyfriend Shaman Durek has found himself on the receiving end of criticism because of his new book, “Spirit Hacking.” In it, the spiritual guru to the stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, wrote that childhood cancer is caused by unhappiness, according to Norwegian outlet CCN. Because of the controversy, publishing house Cappelen Damm released a statement saying that the book will not be published in Princess Märtha’s native Norway.

©Getty Images



Shaman Durek's controversial book won't be published in Norway

“Cappelen Damm has seen the need for a new and broader review of the script. Our conclusion is that the book should not have been assumed, it will not be published, and the publisher has informed the rights holders about this,” the statement (via Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang) reads.

Publishing manager Knut Ola Ulvestad told VG, “The fact that we stop the book is more about the ethical and the thinking with the heart, rather than the legal side of this. It's all about making the right choice. Last week, when I read through the Norwegian translation and found the parties dealing with the causes of cancer and treatment, it became impossible to publish this book. If this is read literally, it can simply be harmful.”

©Instagram



Märtha Louise praised her boyfriend's book on social media

Märtha Louise, who confirmed her relationship with the sixth-generation shaman in May, promoted her boyfriend’s book on her personal social media account earlier this month. Alongside a photo of herself with the book, King Harald V and Queen Sonja’s daughter wrote: “This book is something else. Read it and find out for you self how to hack your spirit, stop being a bobble head or a sheeple and get on the lit train for GIANTS. So proud of your work, my love. #truth #legacy #spirithacking#love #giants #spirit #booklaunch.”

The Princess’ post was shared on her second account, which she created for work-related projects. Märtha announced in August that she would be keeping her royal duties and personal work endeavors separate. At the time, the shaman’s girlfriend also revealed that she will no longer use her royal title in a “commercial context,” a decision she came to after speaking with her family.