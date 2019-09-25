Princess Caroline's daughters show off their different style at PFW

Royal sisters Charlotte Casiraghi and Princess Alexandra have hit the Paris Fashion Week circuit. Princess Caroline’s daughters were spotted attending two of the biggest shows on Tuesday, September 24. Princess Alexandra of Hanover, who is from Caroline’s third marriage to Prince Ernst August of Hanover, made an appearance at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show.

©Getty Images



Princess Alexandra of Hanover attended the Christian Dior show

The 20-year-old royal sat front row beside supermodel Karlie Kloss, who recently attended Misha Nonoo’s wedding with Meghan Markle. Alexandra was dressed down, yet chic for the outing sporting a denim jacket, white jeans with blue splatter, a white tee, and a Christian Dior crossbody bag. The Princess styled her dark tresses down, while wearing a pair of sunglasses on top of her head.

©Getty Images



Princess Caroline's youngest child sat next to Karlie Kloss at Christian Dior

In the evening, Alexandra’s older sister Charlotte enjoyed a night off parenting duty at Saint Laurent. The spectacular show was held opposite of the Eiffel Tower and was closed by the legendary Naomi Campbell. The 33-year-old Monaco royal looked characteristlly stylish in an all-black ensemble that consisted of a leather mini skirt, pumps, black blazer and graphic T-shirt. Charlotte, rocking her new bangs, wore her locks down in loose waves.

©Getty Images



Charlotte Casiraghi opted for a stylish all-black ensmble for the Saint Laurent show in Paris

The mom of two—Raphaël Elmaleh, five, and Balthazar Rassam, 11-months—is a regular at Paris Fashion Week shows, especially Saint Laurent. In 2018, Charlotte starred in a fall campaign for the luxury designer. Grace Kelly’s granddaughter also turned to the French fashion house for her 2019 civil ceremony. Charlotte said “I do” to Dimitri Rassam in a short lace, bow-embellished dress that was designed by Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

