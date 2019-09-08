Ellen DeGeneres reveals if Archie looks like mom Meghan Markle or dad Prince Harry

Like father, like son. While the world has only seen Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby boy a handful of times since his birth in May, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has revealed (finally) which parent Archie Harrison looks like. The TV personality made the revelation in a promo for an upcoming episode of her show. “He looks like Harry and he had more hair than I did at the time,” Ellen shared.

Ellen DeGeneres revealed Archie looks like his dad Prince Harry

The host and her wife Portia de Rossi spent time with the Sussexes during their summer vacation in England. “It was an honor for them to meet me,” she joked. “They are so amazing. They’re the cutest couple and so down to earth.” During their "afternoon" with the Duke and Duchess, Ellen had the opportunity to feed the couple's royal baby. “I fed Archie. I held Archie,” she revealed. “He weighs 15 lbs., which is, the exchange rate I believe, is 17 dollars here.”

Ellen plans to team up with the royal couple on conservation work in the future. She said, “Portia and I talked to them about all the conservation they are doing for wildlife. They are doing all this work in Botswana for elephants and I love that, and they like what I’m doing for the gorillas in Rwanda so we’re gonna all do something together.”

The TV host and her wife Portia plan on working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Daytime Emmy winner came to Meghan and Harry’s defense last month following backlash they received for using private planes for travel—which seemingly contradicted the Duke and Duches of Sussex's stance on protecting the environment. At the time, Ellen said, "Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better."