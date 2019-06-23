Meghan Markle makes major change to her engagement ring

Almost two years after announcing her royal engagement, Meghan Markle has revealed a major change to her engagement ring. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, showed off the redesigned sparkler that features two of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana’s diamonds while presenting her newborn son Archie Harrison at Windsor Castle in May, and again at Trooping the Colour earlier this month. The ring Prince Harry popped the question with in 2017 was designed with a gold band, but that has now been replaced by a delicate diamond-studded band.

Meghan Markle's engagement ring has been redesigned (original, left, and redesign, right)

The ring’s original band was made by Cleave and Company, Court Jewelers and Medalists to Her Majesty The Queen. The three-stone ring boasts a large diamond in the center from Botswana—a country where the couple vacationed early on in their relationship—flanked by two smaller stones from Princess Diana’s personal collection.

"The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan’s] favorite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewelry collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together," Harry said during the pair's first interview with the BBC, hours after announcing their engagement.

Prince Harry and Meghan showed off the original engagement ring in November 2017

At the time, Meghan also discussed the "special" ring. "I think everything about Harry's thoughtfulness is and the inclusion of [Princess Diana's stones] and obviously not being able to meet his mom it's so important to me to, to know that she's a part of this with us," the former American actress said. "It's incredibly special. And you know to be able to have this which sort of links where you come from and Botswana which is important to us and it's perfect."

It’s not clear when the Duchess of Sussex made the change to her iconic engagement ring. However, the redesigned piece of jewelry complements Meghan’s Welsh wedding band and the gift Prince Harry gave her for their first wedding anniversary: a new eternity ring, which symbolizes everlasting love.