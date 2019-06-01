Charlotte Casiraghi echoes grandmother Grace Kelly’s elegance with wedding reception look

Any bride would be ecstatic to emulate the enduring elegance of style icon Grace Kelly on their wedding day. Fortunately, this was an extra easy task for the late Princess of Monaco’s granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi who can access her grandmother’s estate. After Princess Caroline’s daughter tied the knot with French film producer Dimitri Rassam on Saturday, June 1 at Monaco’s Prince’s Palace, she slipped into a stunning evening look for her reception. She had her grandma, who was wed in the same location 63 years prior, to thank for the pièce de résistance of her ensemble.

©GettyImages



Charlotte Casiraghi wore Princess Grace's famed Cartier diamond necklace

After she said “I do,” Charlotte changed into a gorgeous white gown to waltz around the luxury hotel Villa la Vigie, which boasts an unbelievable view of the French Riviera. The classic old Hollywood design seemed straight out of a Grace Kelly lookbook. Even more so, it was the jewels around her neck that turned heads: her grandmother’s iconic Cartier diamond necklace.

Under the direction of celebrity hairstylist and designer John Nollet, the 32-year-old bride slicked her hair back into an elegant updo. Her groom’s hair was equally tapered as his outfit was equally classic. The 37-year-old The Little Prince producer sported a James Bond-esque white tuxedo and bowtie which dutifully complemented his wife’s appearance.

©Eric Mathon / princely palace



Charlote and Dimitri earlier on their wedding day Photo: Eric Mathon / princely palace

Overall, the happy pair were much more dolled up than they were from a picture that surfaced earlier in the day. They had exchanged vows in front of the Monaco royal family and, of course, their six-month-old son Balthazar. The bride's five-year-old son Raphael from a previous relationship with comedian Gad Elmaleh was also in attendance, as was Dimitri’s seven-year-old daughter Darya, from his previous marriage. Raphael and Darya were spotted dancing the night away with their parents at the evening reception, rocking out on the lip of the live band’s stage.

The lovebirds and their family and friends danced through the night after sitting down for an exquisite gala dinner. Nodding to their creative sides, the menu featured quaint artwork of the pair on either side. It seems tents were set up on the incredible venue’s terrace, which is known for its views. The prestigious villa has its own Olympic pool and one of a kind grounds, a natural pick for a royal affair.