How to listen to holiday music in the car and on the go this festive season

SiriusXM is ringing in the most wonderful time of the year early this year (but then, it's never too early for Christmas tunes, right?). Days before Halloween, the audio entertainment company unveiled its lineup of holiday music channels, which includes a new addition: "Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Radio."
Jimmy Fallon himself picked holiday classics for the channel, which will also feature "funny stories, holiday dedications to fans and an inside look at the making of his new album Holiday Seasoning." "Jimmy Fallon’s 12 Days of Christmas” special and a Thanksgiving dinner special hosted by the Tonight Show host will also air on the new channel.
Hallmark Radio, Navidad and Trans-Siberian Orchestra Radio are among the 26 ad-free channels celebrating the holidays this festive season. The channels are available to SiriusXM subscribers nationwide in their cars, as well as on the SiriusXM app. So, if you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit or want to listen to a Christmas tune on your commute, then continue reading for the 2024 SiriusXM holiday channels.
SiriusXM’s Holiday Channel 2024 Line-Up:
- Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Radio: Available on the SiriusXM app and on channel 17 from Nov. 1 through Dec. 27.
- Acoustic Christmas: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Dec. 26 and on channel 3 from Dec. 24 through Dec. 25.
- Christmas Spirit: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Dec. 26 and on channel 65 on Dec. 6 through Dec. 26.
- Cool Jazz Christmas: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Dec. 26.
- Country Christmas: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Dec. 26 and on channel 58 from Dec. 4 through Dec. 26.
- Hallmark Radio: Available on the SiriusXM app and on channel 105 from Nov. 1 through Dec. 26.
- Holiday Chill-Out: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Dec. 26.
- Holiday Instrumentals: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Dec. 26.
- Holiday Pops: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Dec. 26 and on channel 78 from Dec. 24 through Dec. 25.
- Holiday Traditions: Available on the SiriusXM app year-round and on channel 71 from Nov. 1 through Dec. 26.
- Holidays with Jessi & Friends: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Dec. 26.
- Holly: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Jan. 8 and on channel 79 from Nov. 1 through Dec. 26.
- Jingle Jamz: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Dec. 26.
- Jolly Christmas: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Dec. 26.
- Kids Christmas: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Dec. 26.
- Mannheim Steamroller Channel: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Dec. 26.
- Navidad: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Jan. 8.
- New Year's Nation: Available on channel 79 from Dec. 27 through Jan. 3.
- Noël Incontournable: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Dec. 26.
- Radio Hanukkah: Available on the SiriusXM app Dec. 24 through Jan. 4.
- Real Jazz Holiday: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Dec. 26.
- Rockin' Xmas: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Dec. 26.
- Sleep Christmas: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Dec. 26.
- Smokey's Holiday Soul Town: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Dec. 26 and on channel 74 from Dec. 4 through Dec. 26.
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Radio: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Dec. 26.
- 70s/80s Holidays: Available on the SiriusXM app Nov. 1 through Dec. 26.