How to listen to holiday music in the car and on the go this festive season

SiriusXM is ringing in the most wonderful time of the year early this year (but then, it's never too early for Christmas tunes, right?). Days before Halloween, the audio entertainment company unveiled its lineup of holiday music channels, which includes a new addition: "Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Radio."

Jimmy Fallon himself picked holiday classics for the channel, which will also feature "funny stories, holiday dedications to fans and an inside look at the making of his new album Holiday Seasoning." "Jimmy Fallon’s 12 Days of Christmas” special and a Thanksgiving dinner special hosted by the Tonight Show host will also air on the new channel.

© Courtesy of SiriusXM

Hallmark Radio, Navidad and Trans-Siberian Orchestra Radio are among the 26 ad-free channels celebrating the holidays this festive season. The channels are available to SiriusXM subscribers nationwide in their cars, as well as on the SiriusXM app. So, if you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit or want to listen to a Christmas tune on your commute, then continue reading for the 2024 SiriusXM holiday channels.



SiriusXM’s Holiday Channel 2024 Line-Up: