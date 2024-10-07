Meet Marina Pen, the Latina breaking the silence on perimenopause and offering real solutions for women to thrive

Perimenopause is a topic that rarely gets the attention it deserves, but Marina Pen is here to change that. As the co-founder of NNABI, The Peri company dedicated solely to supporting women during perimenopause, she’s on a mission to break the silence and revolutionize how women experience this life transition.

Marina’s own journey through perimenopause opened her eyes to the lack of information and support available for women, inspiring her to create a brand that helps women feel seen, heard, and supported. With natural, holistic solutions at the core of her business, Marina is passionate about making sure women don’t just survive perimenopause but thrive through it.

© Marina Pen Marina Pen with her co-founder EJ Kim

As a Latina entrepreneur who bootstrapped her company, Marina’s story is truly inspiring—few turn personal struggles into solutions for all women. During Hispanic Heritage Month, ¡HOLA! aims to spotlight how her trajectory reflects her determination to tackle midlife challenges and intense perimenopausal symptoms. Marina’s mission is to ensure no woman goes through this phase feeling unsupported, providing real, practical solutions every step of the way.

We asked her how she transitioned from navigating perimenopause to building a business that guides women through this often-overlooked stage of life. We talked about the challenges she overcame, the early days of her company, and important insights every woman should know about perimenopause. Read the full interview below.

Can you share a bit about your own experience with perimenopause? How did it help you understand what other women are going through? Looking back, I started noticing changes in my body in my late 30s, and like so many women, I had no idea it was perimenopause. At first, I blamed the mood swings, anxiety, and night sweats to stress and the demand of a busy career and family life. I remember thinking, "Why can’t I handle this?" Then, after doing a lot of digging, I realized it was perimenopause. And let me tell you, it was a shocker! No one had warned me this was coming. I felt blindsided, confused, and isolated. Understanding what I was going through gave me a deep sense of empathy and purpose. I realized there’s a massive gap in knowledge and support for women during this phase of life, which is why my co-founder EJ Kim and I launched NNABI. Through our own journeys, we saw how important it is for women to feel seen, heard, and empowered with the right tools to navigate perimenopause. How has your Argentine heritage influenced your approach to health, wellness, and the development of NNABI, especially as a Latina business owner? Growing up in Argentina, the whole idea of health and wellness was really tied to being thin, think diet culture turned up to 11. That was the "healthy" ideal. After living in New York for the past decade, I’ve experienced a shift toward a more balanced and nuanced view of health, one that prioritizes overall well-being, both physically and mentally. Resilience, hard work, and figuring things out on the fly are pretty much in my LatinX DNA. That’s definitely shaped my approach to NNABI. Starting a business in a space that doesn’t get enough attention, especially for women, meant tapping into that resourcefulness and determination.

© Courtesy Marina Pen is committed to bringing perimenopause into the spotlight and encouraging open dialogue about it.

A lot of women go through perimenopause, but not everyone decides to start a business because of it! What inspired you to turn your experience into a business to help other women? The idea of starting a business because of perimenopause and while going through it might sound a little wild, right? But honestly, once we realized how little information and support there was for women going through this phase, I couldn’t not do something about it. It wasn’t just about me, I saw a real gap in perimenopause specific solutions that were comprehensive and thought, if I’m struggling this much, how many other women are out there feeling confused and alone? That’s when I knew I had to do something about it. It felt very important to create something that would make women feel seen, supported, and empowered during this time. Plus, we wanted to provide real solutions, not just band-aids. So here we are, turning our own peri struggles into something bigger, because why go through it alone when we can go through it together? Perimenopause is often misunderstood or not talked about enough, especially in certain cultures. What key information do you believe women should know about perimenopause to better navigate this transition? Perimenopause often feels like a mystery, with so many women not even realizing they're in it. Our own NNABI research showed that only 26.5% of women linked their symptoms to perimenopause—51% thought it was just stress or lifestyle factors. That’s a huge gap in awareness! The key thing women need to know is that this phase is biological, your body is going through hormonal changes that impact everything from mood to sleep to digestion. What makes this conversation even more important during Hispanic Heritage Month is that the perimenopausal experience is different across ethnicities. Recent studies show that Latinas, alongside Black women, experience symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats (VMS) for longer durations than other groups, which makes it critical for us to understand what’s happening in our bodies and how we can address it. We need to get real about the fact that adjusting our lifestyle to accommodate these shifts is non-negotiable. What we do now—whether it's nutrition, movement, or managing stress—will set the tone for how we thrive later in life. So, awareness is crucial for women to feel empowered and prepared, not blindsided. We need to own this chapter of our lives, because how we navigate it has long-term consequences on our health and well-being.

© Courtesy The brand's PERI ESSENTIAL 5™ is a doctor-formulated, all-natural supplement that targets five key areas of health, offering comprehensive support for over 10 perimenopause symptoms.

NNABI products focus on natural ingredients and holistic health.Can you tell us more about the key ingredients in the products and how they help women during perimenopause? NNABI Peri Essential 5™ is a doctor-formulated supplement that’s specifically designed to support women during perimenopause using six medical-grade, clinically-tested botanicals in their optimal dosages to deliver the maximum benefits for each ingredient. These are: KSM-66 Ashwagandha®, Hydrocurc®, MacaXtra®, Artichoke 4:1, Schisandra fruit extract 10:1, and Ceylon Cinnamon Extract 10:1. Together, these botanicals work to address five key areas that are affected by the hormonal fluctuations that happen in perimenopause: the nervous system, gut and liver function, blood sugar levels, immunity, and inflammation. This comprehensive approach provides support for over 10 most common perimenopausal symptoms such as mood swings, fatigue and brain fog. In our open-label trial, participants reported significant improvements in sleep quality, energy levels, mood stability, and overall well-being. The trial confirmed that Peri Essential 5™ is not only safe but effective in enhancing the quality of life for women in perimenopause.

Your brand has a very unique name, what does NNABI mean? NNABI is a Korean word for butterfly, it’s a symbol of love, hope, beauty, transformation and new beginnings. This name reflects our audience and the transformative journey they are experiencing. Our mission is to redefine the way women go through perimenopause so they can suffer less and thrive. We see this life stage as an opportunity for women to transform into a period of empowerment and renewed vitality. Lastly, you mentioned that the business was bootstrapped and self-funded by you and your co-founder, which is both daring and impressive. What message would you like to share with other Latinas who might be fearful of taking the leap to start their own business? Starting a business is always a leap of faith, but if there's one thing I know as a Latina and an entrepreneur, it's that resilience is in our DNA. Bootstrapping NNABI with my co-founder has not been easy, but it taught me that when you push past the fear, you unlock a strength you didn’t know you had. My advice to other Latinas thinking of starting a business? Just start. You don't need to have all the answers or a perfect plan—what matters is the courage to take that first step. Surround yourself with people who believe in your vision, and don't be afraid to ask for help. Being bold enough to bet on yourself is the most empowering thing you can do.

