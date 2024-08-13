'Coco' and 'Encanto' rides are coming to Disney Parks: What we know!

We’re going un poco loco over all the attractions heading to Disney parks around the world. Among them are Coco and Encanto rides. At the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2024, it was announced that the first-ever attraction themed to Pixar Animation Studios’ 2017 movie Coco will be coming to Disney California Adventure.

Guests will join Miguel on a trip to the land of the dead on the ride, which will feature characters from the film, as well as music. Walt Disney Imagineers drew inspiration for the ride from classic attractions like the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean.

A Coco attraction is coming to Disney California Adventure

“Of course, we’re bringing our skeletal cast of characters to life in a big way through the latest in audio-animatronic technology,” Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experience, said at the showcase, noting that work is underway and they will be breaking ground in 2026.

Meanwhile, over on the east coast, Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World will be home to the first Encanto ride. The ride will be one of two signature attractions located in the new land, Tropical Americas. It will see guests arriving on the day Antonio receives his special gift—the ability to communicate with animals. Riders will journey through various rooms inside the Madrigal family's Casita, including Antonio's room that has been transformed into a rainforest.

Animal Kingdom will be home to an Encanto ride

"This is gonna be a classic Disney attraction, the type of storytelling that Imagineers have been creating for seven years," D’Amaro said at the showcase on Aug. 10. "They've finished all their research trips. They've finished all their designs and all the prep work. Now it's time to start building."

The Encanto ride, along with a new Indiana Jones ride and the entire new Tropical Americas land will debut in 2027. Walt Disney World fans can also look forward to new attractions at Hollywood Studios and the Magic Kingdom. A Monsters, Inc. land featuring Disney's first suspended coaster will be opening at Hollywood Studios, while the Magic Kingdom will be getting two Cars attractions, an all-new nighttime parade called "Disney Starlight" (opening summer 2025), in addition to a new Villains land. “Be prepared, you poor unfortunate souls,” D’Amaro teased. “It’s going to be a fearless new vision for what a Disney experience can be.”