The United States Food and Nutrition Board (FNB) shapes the nation's nutritional guidelines. As part of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, the FNB provides authoritative nutrition advice, significantly impacting public health policies and dietary recommendations. One of the FNB's primary responsibilities is establishing the Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) and Adequate Intake (AI) for various nutrients, ensuring that the population effectively meets their nutritional needs meets its nutritional needs, per Medical News Today.

The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) represents the average daily nutrient intake level enough to meet the requirements of almost all healthy individuals in a specific gender and life stage group. Determining the RDA for a particular vitamin or nutrient involves rigorous scientific research and analysis.

The FNB relies on extensive studies evaluating the health benefits of specific nutrient intakes, ensuring that the recommended levels are safe and effective. When there is enough scientific evidence to support a specific daily intake of a vitamin or nutrient, the FNB sets the RDA to guide the public in maintaining optimal health. For instance, the RDA for Vitamin C for adult men is 90 mg per day, while for adult women, it is 75 mg per day. These values are derived from studies demonstrating the amounts necessary to prevent deficiency diseases, like scurvy in the case of Vitamin C, and to promote overall well-being.

As new research emerges, these guidelines are continually reviewed and updated, reflecting the latest understanding of nutritional needs and maintaining their relevance in supporting public health.Here are the Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) and Adequate Intake (AI) values for various vitamins and minerals for women across different age groups, during pregnancy, and while breastfeeding:

For Ages 9–13 Years

Vitamin A: 600 mcg-

Vitamin C: 45 mg-

Vitamin E: 11 mg-

Vitamin D: 15 mcg-

Vitamin K: 60 mcg-

Thiamin: 0.9 mg-

Riboflavin: 0.9 mg-

Niacin: 12 mg-

Vitamin B6: 1 mg-

Folate: 300 mcg-

Vitamin B12: 1.8 mcg-

Biotin: 20 mcg-

Choline: 375 mg-

Calcium: 1,300 mg-

Iron: 8 mg-

Iodine:120 mcg

For Ages 14–18 Years

Vitamin A: 700 mcg-

Vitamin C: 65 mg-

Vitamin E: 15 mg-

Vitamin D: 15 mcg-

Vitamin K: 75 mcg-

Thiamin: 1 mg-

Riboflavin: 1 mg-

Niacin: 14 mg-

Vitamin B6: 1.2 mg-

Folate: 400 mcg-

Vitamin B12: 2.4 mcg-

Biotin: 25 mcg-

Choline: 400 mg-

Calcium: 1,300 mg-

Iron: 15 mg-

Iodine: 150 mcg

For Ages 19–30 Years

Vitamin A: 700 mcg-

Vitamin C: 75 mg-

Vitamin E: 15 mg-

Vitamin D: 15 mcg-

Vitamin K: 90 mcg-

Thiamin: 1.1 mg-

Riboflavin: 1.1 mg-

Niacin: 14 mg-

Vitamin B6: 1.3 mg-

Folate: 400 mcg-

Vitamin B12: 2.4 mcg-

Biotin: 30 mcg-

Choline: 425 mg-

Calcium: 1,000 mg-

Iron: 18 mg-

Iodine: 150 mcg

For Ages 31–50 Years

Vitamin A: 700 mcg-

Vitamin C: 75 mg-

Vitamin E: 15 mg-

Vitamin D: 15 mcg-

Vitamin K: 90 mcg*-

Thiamin: 1.1 mg-

Riboflavin: 1.1 mg-

Niacin: 14 mg-

Vitamin B6: 1.3 mg-

Folate: 400 mcg-

Vitamin B12: 2.4 mcg-

Biotin: 30 mcg-

Choline: 425 mg*-

Calcium: 1,000 mg-

Iron: 18 mg-

Iodine: 150 mcg

For Ages 51–70 Years

Vitamin A: 700 mcg-

Vitamin C: 75 mg-

Vitamin E: 15 mg-

Vitamin D: 15 mcg

Vitamin K: 90 mcg

Thiamin: 1.1 mg-

Riboflavin: 1.1 mg-

Niacin: 14 mg-

Vitamin B6: 1.5 mg-

Folate: 400 mcg-

Vitamin B12: 2.4 mcg-

Biotin: 30 mcg-

Choline: 425 mg*-

Calcium: 1,200 mg-

Iron: 8 mg-

Iodine:150 mcg

For Ages 70 Years or Above

Vitamin A: 700 mcg-

Vitamin C: 75 mg-

Vitamin E: 15 mg-

Vitamin D: 20 mcg-

Vitamin K: 90 mcg

Thiamin: 1.1 mg-

Riboflavin: 1.1 mg-

Niacin: 14 mg-

Vitamin B6: 1.5 mg-

Folate: 400 mcg-

Vitamin B12: 2.4 mcg-

Biotin: 30 mcg

Choline: 425 mg-

Calcium: 1,200 mg-

Iron: 8 mg-

Iodine: 150 mcg

During Pregnancy

Vitamin A: 750–770 mcg-

Vitamin C: 85 mg-

Vitamin E: 15 mg-

Vitamin D: 15 mcg-

Vitamin K: 75–90 mcg-

Thiamin: 1.4 mg-

Riboflavin: 1.4 mg-

Niacin: 18 mg-

Vitamin B6: 1.9 mg-

Folate: 600 mcg-

Vitamin B12: 2.6 mcg-

Biotin: 30 mcg-

Choline: 450 mg-

Calcium: 1,000–1,300 mg-

Iron: 27 mg-

Iodine: 220 mcg

While Breastfeeding