Saunas might be a potential solution to menopause-related weight gain

Scientists from the University of Massachusetts Amherst have potentially discovered a simple yet effective method to address menopause-related weight gain and insulin resistance, which are risk factors for conditions like obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Their findings were presented at NUTRITION 2024, the American Society for Nutrition's annual meeting, held from June 29 to July 2 in Chicago.

Turning Up the Heat on Obesity

The researchers embarked on their study by feeding older female mice without ovaries a Western diet consisting of 45% calories from fat. The experimental group of rodents was placed in a heat therapy chamber set to 104°F for 30 minutes daily over 12 weeks. Meanwhile, the control group did not receive any heat treatment.

The results were significant: "menopausal" mice that underwent heat therapy experienced reduced age-related tissue damage compared to the untreated group. The heat-treated mice exhibited less fat accumulation and were less prone to weight gain despite the high-fat diet. Notably, heat therapy also enhanced the rodents' insulin sensitivity and signaling.

Mechanisms Behind the Findings

To understand the underlying mechanisms, the researchers discovered that heat therapy activates several processes that prompt the body to utilize energy more efficiently and burn fat. A crucial element in this process is activating a molecule called TRPV1, a calcium ion channel in the cell membrane. When TRPV1 is activated by heat, it triggers futile calcium cycling, which leads to increased energy expenditure and fat burning. This fat loss likely explains the improved insulin sensitivity observed in the heat-treated mice.

"This series of events suggests that regular application of heat can mimic the effects of calorie burning and fat loss," said study co-author and doctoral candidate Rong Fan in a news release. "It could be particularly advantageous for individuals who find physical activities challenging, providing a relaxing way to improve metabolic health."

Implications and Future Research

While the study's findings are promising, they remain preliminary, as the research has yet to undergo peer review. Moreover, the experiments were conducted on mice, so whether similar effects would be seen in humans remains unknown. Further research is necessary to validate these results and explore the potential for heat therapy as a treatment for menopause-related metabolic issues.