Christmas is less than a week ago, so it is crunch time! If you are a procrastinator and have yet to get the ladies in your life gifts, there is still time. Retailers like Target have great options in-store, and Amazon, HSN, Nordstrom and more have three-day or even same- or next-day shipping in the case of Amazon Prime, which means you can still get a last-minute gift that doesn’t seem like a rushed afterthought and that she will be delighted to receive.

Therefore, don’t sweat it and get inspired! Whether you are gifting your mom, sister, coworker, or bestie, we curated a list of beauty and self-care gifts they will be delighted to receive this Christmas. From the celeb-loved viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and skincare gift sets to eyeshadow palettes, cozy slippers and tea, these are great options to check off everyone left on your list.