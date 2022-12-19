Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Christmas is less than a week ago, so it is crunch time! If you are a procrastinator and have yet to get the ladies in your life gifts, there is still time. Retailers like Target have great options in-store, and Amazon, HSN, Nordstrom and more have three-day or even same- or next-day shipping in the case of Amazon Prime, which means you can still get a last-minute gift that doesn’t seem like a rushed afterthought and that she will be delighted to receive.
Gifts for fitness lovers: Discover the best fitness gifts for all types of workouts
Gifts for our pets: Discover the ultimate gift guide for pets and pet lovers this holiday season
Therefore, don’t sweat it and get inspired! Whether you are gifting your mom, sister, coworker, or bestie, we curated a list of beauty and self-care gifts they will be delighted to receive this Christmas. From the celeb-loved viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and skincare gift sets to eyeshadow palettes, cozy slippers and tea, these are great options to check off everyone left on your list.
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!