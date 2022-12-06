The holiday season is in full swing, and although for many, it is the “most wonderful time of the year,” other people tend to struggle for various reasons and experience the holiday blues, a period of sadness, loneliness, anxiety, and depression.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), people who have had a mental health condition tend to be prone to experiencing the blues. Doreen Marshall, Ph.D., Vice President of Mission Engagement at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), shared with HOLA! USA 12 Days of Mental Health: 12 actionable steps to protect mental well-being during this stressful time.