Are you suffering from itchy and inflamed eyelids? Hypochlorous Acid might be the solution

Did you know when the lash line is clogged with debris, your chance of developing Blepharitis (inflammation of the eyelids) increases? First, there was Hyaluronic Acid; then there was Niacinamide. Now, it’s time for Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl) to shine!

Hypochlorous acid is a natural, gentle way to eradicate bacteria on and around the eyelids. This single ingredient has various benefits, from reducing inflammation to killing microorganisms.

According to Cleveland Clinic, HOCl exists in your body, and is created by white blood cells as a defense system against infection. This type of cleaner destroys unhealthy invaders. “It’s your body’s natural response to bacteria, and it is very effective at its job,” said dermatologist Shilpi Khetarpal, MD.

Although it is part of our bodies, chemists cracked the code to make HOCl into saltwater solutions you can have handy whenever you need it. Avenova’s Antimicrobial Eyelid and Lash Cleanser is the only lab-tested, truly pure Hypochlorous Acid that is patented and FDA cleared, and clinically proven to be the most effective lid and lash solution that is available without a prescription!

To prevent clogged lash lines, irritated eyes, and chronic eye conditions, start with a proper eyelid and eyelash hygiene regimen! ⁠It’s a quick and easy daily application: spray directly on your closed eyelids or spray onto a cotton round and wipe your eyelids.

Avenova uses pure 0.01% Hypochlorous Acid, which your body naturally produces to fight off toxins and inflammation caused by bacteria. Clinically proven to help relieve chronic eye conditions like Dry Eye, Blepharitis, Meibomian Gland Dysfunction, Contact Lens Intolerance and Inflammation, Antimicrobial Eyelid and Lash Cleanser is a must-have in your beauty arsenal!