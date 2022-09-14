Why you should know MSG instead of saying no to MSG

We have all seen the signs in front of restaurants that say “No MSG,” or maybe you’ve read an article about why shouldn’t eat it. The demonization of monosodium glutamate (MSG) goes back to the 1970s and 80s, but are there any fact-based reasons why you shouldn’t eat the pure umami seasoning?



©Dinner With Goop



Cooked with MSG: Rehydrated sticky rice floral herb perilla leaf wrap



Comedian and activist Jenny Yang and MSG-producing company Ajinomoto recently hosted an MSG-filled dinner cooked by Chef Saeng Douangdara for a campaign called #DinnerwithGoop. They extended an invitation to Goop in hopes of helping bring MSG awareness to the popular wellness site that has been called “notoriously anti-MSG.” Unfortunately, they were not in attendance.



The event hoped to demystify ideas about “clean eating” specifically when it comes to MSG. It also aimed to bring awareness on how labeling certain foods, spices, or seasonings, can come with the alienation and othering of different cultures. Since food is incredibly cultural, going on to label something as “bad” or “dirty” can be very problematic.

“I don’t care whatever culture you are, especially if you’re an immigrant, food no matter what- even if you’ve lost all different ties (language, whatever)- ties you to the home country. Food is always what keeps you tethered and connected,” Yang said at dinner.



©Dinner With Goop





So let’s learn some facts about MSG, per Aljinomoto: