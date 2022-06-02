Why do cats hate water? Scientist explain their behavior

When we think about cats and their personalities we immediately think about their aversion for water, and while this is not the case for all of them, a majority of them prefer not to come in contact with water, unless they are playing with running tap water from the sink.

Scientists suggest that this behavior involves their ancestors, as the domesticated species evolved in dry arid climates and had almost no exposure to rivers or lakes. Historically cats are descendats of felines that never learned to swim because they never had the need to do it, making domesticated cats unfamiliar and uninterested in water.

But how come cats like to play with running water? Well, our furry friends seem to enjoy the movements and sound of the water, including in their water bowl, because it goes back to their instinct and drive to catch a prey.

Another reason for their lack of interest in water also involves their ancestors, as they got most of the water they need to survive from their food.

Cats also dislike having wet fur, as they are known for spending a lot of time grooming themselves and are not fans of having a different smell, which also explains why most of them don’t like taking baths.