Cat behavior: Reasons why your cat rubs against you

Cats are fascinating creatures, they are known for their mysterious behavior and independence, however if you are a cat owner, you have certainly noticed how your pet expresses certain emotions, from demanding attention to feeling excited, and even sharing their love with specific gestures.

According to the International Cat Association, one of the ways your cat will express affection for you is rubbing against you, this is called bunting, and it’s just one of the many ways they use to communicate and share their appreciation for your love and care.

This is also a way for them to mark their territory, apart from showing adoration or greetings, showing how happy they are to see you, especially after a long day of not being around you.

Cats are known for being extremely possessive, and this includes their humans, making them part of their territory. And while this gesture means something positive, it’s also how they mark you as a friend, releasing pheromones through their cheeks and chin and marking you with their scent, giving them a sense of safety after claiming you as part of their territory.

Keep in mind that your cat might also be trying to tell you something about their basic needs, using this gesture to show you they are hungry, need fresh water or want their litter box cleaned.