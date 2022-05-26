Many amazing women breaking glass ceilings and changing the world all started their journey by graduating, which is such a noteworthy accomplishment of its own. These young ladies of the class of 2022 deserve a big extra pat on the back for getting through this huge milestone and achieving this monumental goal despite dealing with an on-going pandemic.

Whether they graduated from high school or college, we are certain that these new grads, are ready to put away their books, face their future and start living. So, let’s join these women in celebrating their rite of passage with stylish, inspirational or practical gifts for their post-school phase of life.

Regardless of what path they will take or if they are going straight to starting a career, job hunting, taking time off to travel or moving into a dorm to continue their education, you can send them off with a thoughtful gift to show them how proud you are. Something that looks good, is designed well and they can take with them into their new adventure, apartment or job!

So if you are searching for a gift for your daughter, niece or friend, scroll below to see a list of our hand-picked selections, which we know that she will actually love (and use)!