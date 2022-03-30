Why your dog acts strange after grooming and what you can do about it

All dogs have very different personalities, while some like being pampered and enjoy a grooming session, other dogs may feel uncomfortable during and after grooming.

Here are some of the emotions and reactions dogs can experience, from feeling stressed and traumatized to making it easier for them in the future.

Did you know that dogs feel different after their grooming session? Maybe your furry friend can be filled with excitement afterwards, or maybe they can get a little depressed even after just a trim. Believe or not this also has to do with your reaction, as sometimes they mirror your emotions, if you show excitement they can feel excited, or if you don’t like their appeareance they can feel sad.

Your dog can also become depressed after experiencing an unfamiliar touch, just keep an eye on their reaction, as it can include apetite changes, stomach problems, lethargy and agitation.

It’s important to find a place where your dog feels comfortable. If your pup has a positive experience at first they will not have a problem with coming back, but if your dog has a negative experience, such as an accidental cut or a shave, they can become traumatized.

Following yout visit to the groomer, you should check thoroughly, to make sure there’s not blood under their nails, improper expression of the anal glands, and signs of agression. It’s normal for pets to feel a little tired after grooming, however excessive sleepiness can be a sing of sedatives that might have been used without your consent.

If you want to make this experience a little easier for you and your pet, try checking out different places first, talk to the groomer about aspects of your dog’s personality. A good option to make them feel safe is to practice at home, simulating the grooming process, touching their ears, paws and face so they feel comfortable.