National Puppy Day: Facts about your furry friend you probably didn’t know

National Puppy Day is here! And if you are thinking about welcoming a dog into your home or just want to celebrate that special friend in your life, we bring you some fun facts about your pet you probably didn’t know about, and ways to improve your life at home with your pup.

Did you know that the word “puppy” comes from the French language? The French word “poupée” means “doll” and it was adapted into the English language.

Puppies also have baby teeth too! They lose them at around 12-16 weeks of age and have all of their adult teeth when they turn 6 months old. They are also born less developed, being blind and deaf at their time of birth, this probably has to do with evolution, because dogs have shorter pregnancies so they can hunt for food.

We can all agree about puppies looking absolutely adorable when they sleep, and they actually spend much of their time sleeping, up to 15 to 20 hours a day. This can help them develop their brain, body and immune system.

Several research studies have revealed that having a puppy has various benefits for their owners, including health benefits, even improving your mental health and concentration.

If you want to treat your furry friend to a little celebration, you can always organize a pamper session with a relaxing bath. Hand Over Heart’s Pure Bark Bomb is a great option fro your pup, as it nourishes their skin and leaves them feeling soft and moisturized.

©Baketivity and pawTree





You can also spoil them with delicious treats, and if you want to bake them yourself you can try Barktivity’s, which provides a fun activity for the whole family.

If you are looking to to improve your life at home with your pet, there are multiple products that can help, including a natural solution for shedding, pawTree’s Wild Alaskan Salmon & Pollock Oil is great for your pet’s hearth immune system, and is rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, helping to achieve that soft fur that doesn’t cover your clothes, furniture and car.

©Halo Collar





Training our pups is always a difficult process, especially if you are not used to having a furry friend at home. A great option is the Halo Collar, tested by Jas Leverette, star of Netflix’s Canine Intervention and dog trainer for Kevin Hart, Draya Michelle, Jason Derulo and more celebrities.

The Halo Collar was co-created by Cesar Milan and Ken Ehrman, and replaces the need for an invisible fence and all the technology is held in the collar, even without a wifi or cellular connection.