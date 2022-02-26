Is it too late to train your dog? Start with these seven simple commands

Some dogs are incredibly friendly and well-behaved, but if that’s not the case of your furry friend, you don’t have to worry, because no matter the age it’s never too late to train your dog, no matter how unruly your pet is.

Experts say that your dog can always benefit from proper training, and while it might seem like it’s too late to start, your dog can understand and have some positive changes with the right lessons.

Start with being realistic, if you are the owner of an older dog it’s important to have a little more patience, as they require different physical activity because of their age.

But the truth is, your dog will appreciate spending more time with you, even if it means you are repeatedly trying to teach them new tricks.

You can start with these simple seven commands; name recognition, sit, down, heel, come, place and leave it. These are some of the most used and most frequently used lessons, making your dog a better citizen one command at a time.

Make sure to reward your dog for their effort every time they behave, encouraging them to focus on their training sessions and making sure they understand the benefits of listening to your commands.

Keep your words short, and quickly call them by their name if you see them doing something wrong, but never forget to keep calm and have a positive attitude.