Super Bowl history: The 5 greatest players since the start of the championship

With the Super Bowl among us, it’s time to look back at some of the greatest players in Super Bowl history.

The highly anticipated event is set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on February 13, with viewers awaiting for the big game between Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The annual playoff championship is filled with many iconic sports moments since its start in 1966 and 55 years of history, so here is a list of the best players in Super Bowl history.

1. Tom Brady:

QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7 titles, 5 Super Bowl MVPs.

2. Joe Montana:

QB, San Francisco 49ers

4 titles, 3 Super Bowl MVPs.

3. Jerry Rice:

WR, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders

3 titles, Super Bowl XXIII MVP.

4. Terry Bradshaw:

QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

4 titles, 2 Super Bowl MVPs.

5. Charles Haley:

OLB/DE, San Francisco 49ers,

Dallas Cowboys

5 titles.