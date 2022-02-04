The future is now! The world’s first robot bartender is here to serve you delectable cocktails

Drinks anyone? Now you can enjoy delectable cocktails and feel like you are in the year 3000, with the first robotic cocktail maker.

The groundbreaking Makr Shakr company has installed the first robot bartenders at Singapore‘s luxury Changi Airport, and travelers can experience a futuristic drink while they wait for their flight.

©Makr Shakr





The unique bartenders will be giving delicious cocktails for free and the robotic bar is set to be located at the company’s duty free shops at terminals 2 and 3

The robot will give travelers the opportunity to choose and even design their drinks from 150 bottles, allowing users to “create in real time personalized cocktail recipes,” transforming them into “crowd-sourced drink combinations.”

“The cocktail creation is assembled by three robotic arms, whose movements – visualized on a large display positioned behind the bar – mimic the actions of a bartender, from the shaking of a martini to the thin slicing of a lemon garnish,” the company stated.

©Makr Shakr





The incredible technology also has a revolutionary design, being described as “the world’s leading producer of robotic bartending systems. Mingling advanced German technology with Italian design.”