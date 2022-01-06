Thirty, Flirty and Thriving: Avoid These Eating Habits to Age Gracefully

Your body is always going through a series of changes, especially when you reach your 30s, and while we understand your body still feels the same as when you were in your twenties, there are some foods that are a little more damaging than others, now that your metabolism is changing.

It’s important to remember before going through this list of foods, that the most important part of having a healthy lifestyle is to always keep a balanced diet, treating yourself to your favorite sweets once in a while, and being mindful of everything you consume.

If you are trying to cut back on sugar, remember that it’s impossible to get rid of it completely, however some products like flavored yogurt, white bread, and even ketchup, could seem harmless when you are trying to reduce your intake, but still have as much sugar as cookies or ice cream.

Some foods are also damaging for your skin, including foods with high levels of sodium, that can also raise your blood pressure, so you might want to look at some of the products in your pantry, including canned soup that have high levels of sodium, known for carrying 40% of the day’s recommended salt intake (2,300 milligrams) in one serving.

Other products that contain added sugar and that have a strong presence in the diet of many Americans, include breakfast pastries, soda, chips, commercial weightloss bars, boxed mac and cheese, oreos, among others.

It’s important to highlight that consuming an excessive amount of these foods is extremely damaging, including alcohol and junk food, which it’s hard to metabolize in your 30s. But if you keep yourself accountable with your health goals, you can still enjoy some of your favorite foods as a treat.