Remarkable dogs and their incredible achievements: From heroes to political figures

Dogs are always bringing us unconditional love and happiness, making our life a little better with their loyalty and playfulness. That’s why we felt inspired to highlight some of the most heroic and remarkable dogs of the last decade.

Our first political trailblazer was known as Duke the Dog Mayor, Elected mayor of Cormorant, Minnesota, in 2014. This furry political figure was re-elected three times before passing away in 2019.

Talking about political figures, these two presidential dogs, Sunny and Bo Obama, belonged to Barack Obama during his time at the White House.

Sunny and Bo Obama

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes! Including the smart and hardworking dog Frida, known for being a rescue dog for almost 10 years. One of her most significant achievements has to be locating survivors and victims after disasters, including the 2017 earthquake in Central Mexico.

Dogs are incredibly loyal, however Pero the Sheepdog takes the first place for this, after being sold to a farmer in England, Pero traveled more than 200 miles to reach his home in Wales, making his old owners happy to be reunited with him.

Riley the Museum Dog

Our next remarkable dog is Gracie, who worked at Glacier National Park and was named the first ever Bark Ranger in 2016. There’s also space for artistic dogs, like Riley the Museum Dog, working hard sniffing out art-destroying bugs at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, Massachusetts since 2017.

And if you were wondering about scientific dogs, that spot is saved for Cullen and Romulus, being the first two dogs discovered to be genetically identical twin dogs in 2016.