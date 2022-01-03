Dry January: From brighter skin to better sleep, discover all the health benefits

It’s a new dawn, It’s a new day, It’s a new year! And after enjoying the holidays with delicious drinks and family celebrations, we are ready to take a break from alcohol and let Dry January take over.

You might be wondering if that’s really necessary, and while you can always choose not to make a drastic change this month, here are some of the most important health benefits of Dry January that will make you change your mind.

You are going to sleep much better, as alcohol will no longer be interfering in the process of a good night sleep, as it decreases “restorative REM sleep,” giving you more energy in the morning.

You might notice some weight loss and less bloating, with alcoholic beverages having several liquid calories. Dry January will also make your skin clear up and look brighter than before, as it is known that toxins in alcohol are damaging for your skin.

Get ready for a mood boost, If you are used to drinking alcohol to deal with some of your daily worries, you will notice that it’s easier to have a more stable mood when you are not drinking, improving your anxiety and depression, and helping you understand that there might be a better way to deal with stress, including exercise, a new hobby, or even exploring the outdoors.

Your body will ultimately appreciate the effort and you will have a stronger immune system after taking a break!