Easy Tips: How to cure your holiday hangover

We know the holidays can be stressful, so when you finally get to sit back and relax, it’s only natural to enjoy some drinks with your friends and family, and while it’s all fun and games while you are drinking, the next day can be a bit rough when the hangover takes over.

Here are some easy tips you can try before and after that holiday hangover hits!

Many of the symptoms caused by alcohol can be lessened by eating a good meal before you start drinking, so keep in mind to have a little something to eat if you decide to start drinking before the big family dinner.

Before going to bed you can also drink a glass of water to avoid dehydration the next day, however your body is still going to need lots of water in the morning. You can include sports drinks, pickle juice or fruit juice to replace all the electrolytes you lost. The potassium in bananas are a great idea for this too.

The nausea in your stomach is caused by alcohol too, as it generates stomach acid and irritates your stomach lining, so knowing what foods to eat the next day is a smart move.

If you don’t feel like eating a full plate of food, try drinking a smoothie to up your blood sugar. Eggs are a great option to help your body process the toxins in alcohol, and don’t forget to include caffeine in your breakfast, and again, lots of water.

Some other foods that can make your hangover more manageable include, chicken noodle soup, salmon, sweet potatoes, coconut water, blueberries, oatmeal, meat (high-protein foods), avocado, spinach, nuts, honey, crackers and watermelon.