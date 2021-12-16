7 ready-to-serve and coquito recipes everyone will be glad to drink during the festive season

December 21 is National Coquito Day! But to be honest, we drink it during the whole month and beyond. Every sip is a celebration of Puerto Rico’s most delicious contributions to mixology.

Coquito embodies the island at its best! Besides being open spirit, cozy and festive, this traditional Christmas drink keeps families together through generations. Often compared to eggnog, Puerto Rican families create their recipes to be passed down for decades.

A good Coquito can be enjoyed as an aperitif or as an after-dinner drink; however, receiving or giving a bottle of this homemade drink could be considered as another way to let the other person how much you care about them.

Find below a few recipes and ready-to-serve coquito everyone will be glad to drink during the festive season

Discover Puerto Rico Coquito

Ingredients

1 can condensed milk

1 can of evaporated milk

1 can cream of coconut

1/2 cup of white rum

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Method

In a blender, add evaporated milk, cream of coconut, sweetened condensed milk, rum, vanilla extract, and cinnamon. Blend on high until mixture is well combined for 1-2 minutes. Transfer mixture into glass bottles and chill in the refrigerator until cold. To serve, pour coquito into small serving glasses. Garnish with cinnamon!

Coquito Recipe with Ron del Barrilito