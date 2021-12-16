7 ready-to-serve and coquito recipes everyone will be glad to drink during the festive season

December 21 is National Coquito Day! But to be honest, we drink it during the whole month and beyond. Every sip is a celebration of Puerto Rico’s most delicious contributions to mixology.
Coquito embodies the island at its best! Besides being open spirit, cozy and festive, this traditional Christmas drink keeps families together through generations. Often compared to eggnog, Puerto Rican families create their recipes to be passed down for decades.
A good Coquito can be enjoyed as an aperitif or as an after-dinner drink; however, receiving or giving a bottle of this homemade drink could be considered as another way to let the other person how much you care about them.
Find below a few recipes and ready-to-serve coquito everyone will be glad to drink during the festive season
Discover Puerto Rico Coquito
Ingredients
- 1 can condensed milk
- 1 can of evaporated milk
- 1 can cream of coconut
- 1/2 cup of white rum
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
Method
- In a blender, add evaporated milk, cream of coconut, sweetened condensed milk, rum, vanilla extract, and cinnamon.
- Blend on high until mixture is well combined for 1-2 minutes.
- Transfer mixture into glass bottles and chill in the refrigerator until cold.
- To serve, pour coquito into small serving glasses.
- Garnish with cinnamon!
Coquito Recipe with Ron del Barrilito
Ingredients
- 6oz. Ron del Barrilito Two Stars
- 2oz. Ron Hacienda Santa Ana
- 1/2 can of Condensed Milk
- 1 can of Evaporated Milk
- 1 can of Coconut Milk
- 1 can of Coconut Cream
- 1/2 spoon of Cinnamon Powder
- 1/4 spoon of Vanilla
This recipe will make TWO bottles worth of Coquito, each bottle being a standard 750ML size.
Nutella Coquito by Chef Diahann Smith
Ingredients
- 1 can evaporated milk
- 1 can condensed milk
- 1 can of sweetened coconut cream
- 1 can of coconut milk
- 1/2 cup of sugar
- 3 egg yolks
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 cup Nutella
- 1/2 tsp. Cinnamon
- 1/2 bar of grated chocolate
- 1 cup Crème de Cacao or Godiva liquor
- 1/2 cup White Rum
- 1/8 tsp salt
Preparation
- In a metal container combine the egg yolks with the sugar mixing with a metal spoon until the mixture is creamy and turns light yellow.
- Combine the milks, cream, salt and yolks in a blender. Add the vanilla and cinnamon and blend for 2 minutes.
- Add Nutella and the liquor and rum and blend for two more minutes.
- Save in glass or mason jars in the fridge. Chilled for two to three days for flavors to incorporate and enjoy.
- Serve in small glass and top with grated chocolate.
- *Note: If you would like to make it non-alcoholic, substitute the Godiva liquor and rum with a glass of chocolate of milk
Coffee Coquito by Chef Chris Valdes
Ingredients
- 1 (15-ounce) can cream of coconut
- 1 (14-ounce) can of sweetened condensed milk
- 2 cups whole milk
- 8 ounces Rum
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 cinnamon sticks
- Nutmeg pinch optional
- 1/4 cup espresso, unsweetened
Preparation
- In a blender, blend together all the ingredients (except the cinnamon sticks), until fully mixed.
- Pour the drink mixture into a sealable container with the 3 cinnamon sticks and let sit overnight. Serve cold.
- If you prefer a stronger coffee taste add more espresso.
Family Coquito (No Alcohol) By Puerto Rican Chef Diahann Smith
Ingredients
- 1 can of evaporated milk
- 1 can condensed milk
- 1 can of sweetened coconut cream (Coco Lopez or similar)
- 1 can of coconut milk
- 1/2 cup of sugar
- 3 egg yolks
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 2 tsp cinnamon powder
- ½ tsp nutmeg
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 1 tbsp grated cooking chocolate
- 1/4 tsp salt
Preparation
- In a metal container combine the egg yolks with the sugar mixing with a metal spoon until the mixture is creamy and turns light yellow.
- Combine the milks, cream, salt, and yolks in a blender. Add the vanilla, cinnamon powder, and nutmeg and blend for 3 – 4 minutes.
- Finish by adding two cinnamon sticks, ground cinnamon, or grated chocolate. Save in glass bottles or mason jars in the fridge.
- Chilled for a day or two for flavors to incorporate well and enjoy.
- Serve in small cups and decorate with star anise, ground cinnamon, or grated chocolate.
- Note: You can make it without eggs/sugar mixture if you prefer. I recommend adding a cup of heavy cream to enhance the thickness of the drink. Adjust flavors by adding more sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, or other spices to taste.
Ready-to serve and drink
SelvaRey Rum Coquito
Created in partnership with Chef Kelvin, who is known for his award-winning Coquitos, imbibers can purchase this SelvaRey Chocolate Rum Coquito for only 48 hours beginning December 14th, and 100 percent of the profits with be donated to No Us Without You.
SelvaRey Chocolate Rum Coquito has Condensed Milk, Evaporated Milk, Coconut Milk, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Purified Water, Spices. Shake well! Keep refrigerated
Fan-favorite ready-to-serve BACARDÍ Coquito
Closely following the traditional recipe – used by abuelas around the globe – BACARDÍ Coquito combines signature BACARDÍ Superior white rum with toasted spices, coconut cream, vanilla and cinnamon, and after selling out the past two years, it’s no surprise that this BACARDÍ specialty has become a staple in holiday spreads.
Not your average liqueur, Coquito comes ready to pour, making it idyllic for rum and cocktail enthusiasts seeking something easy for holiday get-togethers and prime for fireside sipping during colder weather. Spend less time in the kitchen and more time with loved ones by opting for this tried-and-true alternative to the family recipe, and still savor that familiar taste of the holidays.