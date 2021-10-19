Casa Playa’s Chef Sarah Thompson is bringing coastal Mexican cuisine to Las Vegas

When visiting Las Vegas, there are a few things you should never gamble with, for example, your dining experience. The “Entertainment Capital of the World” is known for its casinos, shopping, nightlife, and internationally renowned significant resorts. The beautiful city also offers unmissable opportunities and a wide range of options for fine dining.

However, a new restaurant is poised to become the ultimate destination for those seeking an all-encompassing dining experience boasting an upscale twist on authentic dishes and a buzzy aura in a chic setting. Located adjacent to the renowned Encore Beach Club at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, Casa Playa offers a coastal Mexican concept featuring authentic dishes, innovative cocktails, and a lively lounge.

©Myriam Santos





The mastermind behind Casa Playa’s transitional menu is Executive Chef Sarah Thompson, a graduate of Culinary Institute of America and New York-born food connoisseur who grew up with a passion for food from an early age. Under Thompson, the resort’s newest coastal Mexican eatery offers authentic Mexican flavors with dishes ranging from fresh seafood and tacos to delicious large-format feasts.

The chef draws inspiration from the hidden playitas found along the shores of Mexico that serve up fresh grilled seafood. After visiting Mexico most of her adult life, Thompson began putting her own twist on authentic Mexican flavors with a menu of playful dishes and classics, including a squash blossom quesadilla, baja fried fish tacos, and queso fundido with house-made chorizo.

©Casa Playa



Shrimp & Green Rice, Clams Frito and Spanish Octopus

“My goal when crafting the menu for Casa Playa was to balance creativity with tradition to ensure that every item is a culinary adventure,” said Chef Thompson. “Casa Playa will offer a lively social atmosphere, so we wanted to complement that with food that is designed to be shared and enjoyed with great company and conversation.”