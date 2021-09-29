Michelin Guide awards Latinx chefs and restaurants for providing excellent culinary experiences

Michelin Guide awards Chef Jordan Rosas and Pastry Chef Neidy Venegas of Barndiva, among other Hispanic restaurants, for their commitment to continue providing excellent culinary experiences. The recognition is part of Michelin’s newest list, including 27 new stars across California.

After pausing awarding stars in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the inspectors resumed their job across the country. They recognized five new two Michelin Stars and 22 new one Michelin Stars.

“The cooking, as conceived by chef Jordan Rosas, hones in on prime local produce and sustainability. There is a tangible deftness in such aromatic flavor combinations as seared dayboat scallops with kohlrabi, grapefruit and lemongrass-ginger butter sauce,” said one of the inspectors after visiting Barndiva in Sonoma, California. “Of course, it should be unlawful to forgo the creative goodies from pastry chef Neidy Venegas.”

©Barndiva



Chef Jordan Rosas and Pastry Chef Neidy Venegas.

Michelin Guide’s latest recognition highlights the accomplishments of the chefs and restaurants who successfully opened their doors amid extraordinary times and their continued commitment towards sustainability.

Find below Michelin Guide’s California Stars + Inspector Notes

Two MICHELIN Stars:

Addison (San Diego – promotion from One MICHELIN Star)

“Chef William Bradley continues to flaunt his impressive skills at this iconic, standard-setting dining room, and his talents are more tangible now than ever before. Addison‘s menu retains the chef’s signatures while constantly evolving.”

Birdsong (San Francisco – promotion from One MICHELIN Star)

“Chef Christopher Bleidorn‘s skill lies in his ability to combine the rugged appeal of flame-kissed meats with a delicate touch and palpable sense of whimsy. For proof, look no further than the lacquered quail with grilled Parker House rolls and crunchy pickles to be assembled by hand à la Peking duck.”

Hayato (Los Angeles – promotion from One MICHELIN Star)

“Dinner here is an intimate and engaging experience with chef Brandon Hayato Go. Many of the courses for this kaiseki meal begin with ingredients that are artfully arranged in the back kitchen and handed to the chef on trays, then finished before your eyes and presented with detailed explanations.”

Harbor House (Mendocino – promotion from One MICHELIN Star)

“Chef Matthew Kammerer is devout when it comes to hyper-local and foraged ingredients, so much so that he may casually drop the fisherman’s name into the conversation, or the apple orchard owner is likely seated next to you.”