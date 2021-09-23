The haunted house that inspired ‘The Conjuring’ is back on the market ahead of Halloween

The house that inspired the horror movie The Conjuring is up for sale once again, just in time for this year’s Halloween celebrations.

According to real estate website Redfin, the 1700s farmhouse is listed for $1.2 million, being advertised with spooky images of the property underneath lightening and thunder-filled skies.

The Burrillville, Rhode Island home seems to be nestled in the middle of an eerie forest, with amenities including a wood-burning fire place, an old fashioned library, and even a nightmare-worthy doll encased in a box that reads, “WARNING: POSITIVELY DO NOT OPEN.”

Luckily for those not in Rhode Island--whether you actually want to dish out $1.2 million for the house or simply want a spooky experience, the listing allows both in-person and virtual viewings.

“Every so often an opportunity presents itself to possess an extraordinary piece of cultural history,” the listing reads in part. “The critically acclaimed original movie was based on accounts taken from inhabitants of this fourteen-room farmhouse. Rumored to be haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who in the 1800s lived in the house, 1677 Round Top Road is one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States.”

As fans of the movie and the property already know, the “chilling” stories from the house have inspired numerous books and films, the listing explained.

This home has been the subject of several paranormal investigations, including famed duo Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Warrens founded the oldest ghost hunting team in the region and were called to the property in the 1970s to “rid the home of its evil,” according to the listing.

“The Warrens confirmed that the events depicted in The Conjuring movies — the third just recently released — actually transpired,” the Redfin listing continued. “The current caretakers have reported countless happenings in the house, and have turned overnight guest bookings and group events on the property into a steady successful business.”

This is not the first time the house has hit the market in recent years. In 2019, it was sold to the current owners, a couple from Maine. While it’s not included in the listing’s description why the current owners want to get rid of the property, it’s definitely getting a lot of attention. Since being listed just 15 hours ago, the listing has been viewed nearly 2,000 times--so anyone interesting in making this theirs should probably move quickly.