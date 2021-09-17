According to a report from Mental Health America, the Latinx community is seen as “happy people” by 66% of the United States population. However, mental health is an issue that affects over ten million Latinos/nas/ne.

In 2020, 16% of people reported having a mental illness. It is essential to highlight that 18.3% of the U.S population is estimated to be Latinx or Hispanic.

Unfortunately, the stigma surrounding this topic can feel like it is embedded in the community’s ADN. Discussing mental health problems can create embarrassment and shame for the family, resulting in fewer people seeking treatment. But although there’s still a long road ahead, more Latinx people accept that seeing a mental health specialist doesn’t mean that they are locos (crazy).

On 5% of healthcare providers specialize in mental health. And there is also a shortage of bilingual or Spanish-speaking professionals; therefore, we want to use our platform to share resources in both languages.

Bilingual Mental health resources for the Latinx community

Healing Voices

“Healing Voices‘’ is a free mental health resource that addresses “a critical gap in the farmworker organizing ecosystem – focusing on healing personal and community trauma as a needed step in increasing power for farmworkers to be drivers of change.” Learn more here.

Latinx Therapy

Latinx Therapy is a directory and a bilingual podcast that destigmatizes mental health myths and provides education to combat the stigma through technology and in-person services. Adriana Alejandra Alejandre founded the platform after becoming a single teen mom with postpartum depression. She turned her frustration in finding relatable, relevant resources into the go-to place for her Latinx community to find a therapist. Learn more here.

Latinx Psychotherapy

Dr. Sophia Aguirre, Ph.D., CGP, founded the Aguirre Center for Inclusive Psychotherapy and Latinx Psychotherapy, an online therapy for Latinx that is culturally responsive, LGBTQ-affirming, trauma-informed, and sex-positive. Dr. Aguirre is accepting new clients. Learn more here.

Therapy for Latinx

Brandie Carlos founded the platform to provide resources for the community to heal, thrive, and become advocates for their mental health. Carlos created the project after losing one of her best friends to suicide. Through her grief and solitude, the expert built a website with a therapist directory where people could share stories or their experiences and find information about becoming a licensed mental health practitioner. Learn more here.

Thrive at Irimiya

Teresa R. Morales, LMFT / EMDR, is helping female adults thrive. Dr. Morales specializes in sexual abuse, childhood trauma, Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing (EMDR), and C-PTSD. Learn more here.

Paloma Therapy

Nancy Paloma Collins is an Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing (EMDR) certified Therapist experienced in working with individuals who have been victims of a crime or have experienced other pervasive symptoms from Childhood Trauma, Adult Trauma, Depression, and Anxiety. Nancy’s practice focuses on uncovering your true potential and leading a life that is worth celebrating. As a queer woman and first-generation Mexican American, Nancy works heavily with both communities on conversations about all the taboos in the Latinx society, including love, sex, relationships, feminism, Trans issues, and advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights. Learn more here.

OpcionYo

The first online wellness service created by Latinas, empowering Latinos around the world to choose themselves every day through therapy, life coaching, and nutritional guidance. Co-founder and CEO Daniela Sichel’s inspiration for OpcionYo began when she found herself without community support during the challenges of balancing her life as a Latina, therapist, mother, and immigrant. OpcionYo understands finances constitute a significant barrier for Latinos to take care of their emotional wellbeing; therefore, the company offers various session prices. Learn more here.